The “Baby” Bieber is coming, but will we be seeing double? Following the news that Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting baby no. 1, the “One Time” singer’s mom, Pattie Mallette, created some confusion that the couple may be expecting twins.

It all began after Pattie took to the comments section of Stephen Baldwin’s Instagram post celebrating the couple’s pregnancy news on Thursday, May 9. “Congratulations Grandpa!” she wrote. “WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Following the “grand-babies” comment, fans assumed that more than one Bieber baby may be on the way — however, she quickly shut down the confusion.

“No not twins lol I wish,” she wrote. “Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now 😂.”

Pattie previously shared her excitement for her son and daughter-in-law in an Instagram video, gushing, “So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

Justin and Hailey announced via Instagram on Thursday, May 9, that they were expanding their family. The lovebirds, who married in 2018, shared photos and videos of Hailey showing off her baby bump while renewing their vows in Hawaii.

After the happy news, an insider told Us Weekly that Hailey’s pregnancy “feels like the light at the end of the tunnel” after the couple’s recent “hard times,” the insider told Us. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments.”

“They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together,” the source added. “They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

