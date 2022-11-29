Remember Laura Marano? The actress got her start on Disney Channel in Austin & Ally, where she played Ally Dawson alongside Ross Lynch‘s Austin Moon. Keep reading to uncover Laura’s relationship status, her ex-boyfriend and more details on her love life.

Is Laura Marano Single?

Looking through her social media posts, it looks like Laura is currently single and does not appear to be romantically linked to anyone. The Austin and Ally actress has only been in one public relationship in the past which ended sometime in 2020.

Who Has Laura Marano Dated?

Her most recent, publicly known relationship was with Thomas Macken, who is a professional musician and has worked on the soundtracks of several films. The two reportedly started dating sometime in 2018, and stayed together for a few years until they slowly stopped posting one another on Instagram in 2020. However, the ex-couple still continued to collaborate after their breakup, as she featured him in the remix of her song “Run” and also invited him to work with her on her EP, You.

The singer and actress opened up about having her ex featured on the remix of the song “Run” in a 2021 interview on Apple Music 1′s The Chart Show with Brooke Reese.

“Another part of this chapter has been working with Thom [Macken]. Thom also worked on ‘Can’t Hold On Forever,’ with me,” the Disney alum recalled. “He’s done a lot of this EP with me because we were dating at the time and he was very much part of the process.”

Laura further explained how “Run” was a song she wrote “particularly” for Thomas in an interview with Just Jared Jr. “The original song is just kind of written by me and so really back again in October, a little bit earlier when I knew I wanted to explore this, I really wanted him to be on the song with me,” she continued. “And I’m still really, as bittersweet as it is because we’re not dating anymore, I still am really happy that he’s on the song with me because he’s still someone that I really care about.”

“We both really care about each other,” she the outlet. “And it’s a song that is about a really special relationship to me. And I think he did a really beautiful job of adding to the song. It’s one of my favorite duet remixes on the EP, even though it is a little hard to listen to at times.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.