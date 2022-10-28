Millie Bobby Brown, the singer?! The Netflix actress just teased she might be collaborating with legendary singer Mariah Cariah during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2022 and we have *all* the details. So, is Millie getting into music? Keep reading to find out!

Is Millie Bobby Brown Launching a Music Career?

While Millie has yet to confirm a potential music career, she has showed off her musical abilities in the past! She partook in Elle Magazine‘s song association with Stranger Things costar Noah Schanpp back in May 2022, where the two sang songs from John Mayer to Khalid to Britney Spears.

Along with that, Millie revealed that one of her favorite musical inspirations is Amy Winehouse in an interview with Jimmy Fallon from May 2019.

“Amy Winehouse is my favorite,” she told Jimmy asked about her musical inspirations. “Still a kid, but when I was a kid kid, baby, Amy Winehouse was my thing. Still is.” After declaring her love for Amy, Jimmy shared a home video of the actress performing “Valerie” when she was five.

“Now I can listen to her and actually impersonate her,” she said. The musical theme of the Fallon episode continued when the two competed against each other in a game of “Beat Battle,” where they had to sing a song based on the beat that The Roots gave them. The duo covered a number of different genres throughout the game! From Lorde’s “Royals” to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” and Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You,” Jimmy covered songs like Third Eye Blind’s “Semi-Charmed Life,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

Is Millie Bobby Brown Collaborating With Mariah Carey?

While Millie was a guest on Fallon, she revealed that she is super close to the “Always Be My Baby” singer after developing a sweet bond with Mariah’s 11-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe. “I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together,” she revealed, adding that the pair even sang in Mariah’s art studio.

“We have sung together, yeah,” she added before Fallon asked if fans could expect a joint collaboration. “Potentially, I don’t know,” she responded, calling Mariah “the most talented singer ever.”

