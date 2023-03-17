Where were you when you realized there are two Taylor Lautner‘s and they’re married to one another? Keep reading to meet the Twilight actor’s wife, Taylor Dome, a.k.a. the second Taylor Lautner.

Who Is Taylor Lautner’s Wife?

Dome, 25, is not in the Hollywood world like her husband, 31, as she works as a registered nurse. However, the couple created a podcast they post to every week called “The Squeeze,” that first premiered in 2023, which focuses on mental health.

After Dome completed her nursing studies in 2019, she thanked her partner in a sweet post on Instagram for his support throughout her schooling.

“Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you’d make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing.

Lautner and Dome first went public with their relationship in 2018, and the Twilight actor asked his future wife to marry him in November 2021. The couple officially tied the knot in November 2022.

“I felt like I was in a fairytale,” Tay told Vogue of her wedding day. “Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything.”

How Did Taylor and Taylor Meet? Dome is a close friend of Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore, who actually introduced Taylor and Taylor. “My sister Makena actually introduced us,” he revealed to People Magazine. “She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.” During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, the Valentine’s Day actor got more in depth about the couple’s first meeting. “It’s just me and my sister so we’re super close, and she always said that she was gonna introduce me to my future wife, and I was like, ‘Sure.’ “ The actor said Makena used Lautner’s love of games to bring him and Dome together. “I love game nights,” Taylor explained. “She’s like, ‘Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, and I’ll bring Tay. She’ll just be one of them, and you guys can just meet.’ We hit it off.”

