No way … Is a Toy Story 5 in the works?! Tim Allen, who plays Woody, recently teased that the fifth movie in the Disney franchise is officially in the works — and gave his own spin on what he thinks the plot should be! Keep reading for everything we know.

Has ‘Toy Story 5’ Been Confirmed?

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia franchises would receive new sequels back in February 2023.

During Tim’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2023, the actor explained that Disney reached out to both him and Tom Hanks, who plays Buzz Lightyear, about reprising their voice roles for a fifth film in Pixar’s franchise.

“Bob Iger, head of Disney, said it was on,” Tim revealed, when host Jimmy Fallon asked if Pixar may embark on a potential Toy Story 5. “He actually said it was going to happen. They have reached out to Tom and I to reprise the roles, [but] they’re not saying anything about it.”

However, he did voice his own doubts over a fifth movie, as the first one was released nearly 25 years ago.

“What it is for people like me, it’s just like… you wonder if four was too many, is five going to be too much?” Tim explained. “The writer that’s doing it wrote one of the better ones and he said, ‘If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t do it,’ so it could be a very, very interesting way to reunite it.”

What Will ‘Toy Story 5’ Be About?

Tim has also theorized his own ideas for the fifth movie during an interview with The Movie Dweeb in November 2023 — and it involves bringing Andy back into the picture.(ICYMI, the third movie ended with Andy giving away his toys to his neighbor, Bonnie).

“I don’t [know if] this is where the story’s going, but what if the whole story was through Andy as an adult, has children, and they just happen to be online and the kid goes, ‘Have you ever seen this toy?’ And Andy sees that Buzz has got a hand missing and he’s in a-they’re selling these vintage toys,” he began. “And Andy goes and gathers all the toys up. He has to go out and find each one of them and put them back together, bring them back to his house and starts the whole thing over again with his son…it’s all through Andy’s eyes because we made his life and now he’s returning that favor.”

