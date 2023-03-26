~It~ is happening! An It prequel series is in the works, which will follow the infamous murderous clown Pennywise’s origin story. Keep reading for everything we know about the HBO Max show, which is currently called Welcome to Derry.

Is An ‘It’ Prequel Series Happening?

Welcome to Derry was confirmed by Deadline in February 2023. The HBO Max series will take place in the 1960s in the time leading up to the events of It: Part One, the 2017 film based on the iconic Stephen King horror novel.

Andy Muschietti, who directed both It: Part One and 2019’s It: Part Two, is set to to executive produce the series along with wife Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s It until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” said the Muschiettis in a statement. “‘It’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘It’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

Jason also expressed his excitement to return to the world of It, as he also worked on It: Part Two.

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare,” he said.

ICYMI, It: Part One tells the story of a group of kids who are determined to uncover the mysterious murders happening in their small town in Maine, whereas It: Part Two follows the same group albeit 27 years later. The first film starred Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell and Jack Dylan Grazer, while the second included huge Hollywood names such as Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and James McAvoy.

“We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “This prequel will expand the It storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.