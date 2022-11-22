Jamie Campbell Bower is the fantasy man of your dreams. No, seriously — he’s an actor that probably starred in all of your favorite fantasy movies and shows while growing up. From The Mortal Instruments, Harry Potter, Twilight and now Stranger Things, we broke down all of Jamie’s work throughout the years. Keep reading to uncover all of Vecna’s — we mean, Jamie’s projects.

Jamie explained why he is deeply drawn to the fantasy genre in an interview with Euphoria Zine in May 2022 . “I’ve never really connected to the world as it’s being presented to me,” he began, explaining he is deeply drawn to the “level of truth” in the fantasy genre and likes to bring “more esoteric and otherworldly ideas” to life.

“I’ve always wanted something more or different, I think. Fantasy often allows artists, writers, everyone involved the opportunity to create a vision of something better than the world in which we’re living,” he told the outlet.

The English actor appreciates that fantasy shows the “possibility of something greater” than the “hard” reality of life, which has “too much tragedy and too much injustice.”

“It often tells a story, it often tells us what we are doing wrong,” he explained. “Avatar tells us exactly what we are doing wrong, we’re not f–ing listening to it, but it tells us what we need to be doing and tells us where we’re f–king up. It’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful.”

In case you needed just a preview of some of his fantasy work: he’s played Jace in The Mortal Instruments, young Grindelwald in the Harry Potter series, Caius in the Twilight series, King Arthur in Camelot, Anthony in Sweeney Todd and of course, Vecna in Stranger Things season 4.

The fantasy actor spoke about his differing experiences on Harry Potter and Twilight in an interview with InStyle back in March 2014.

“My time on Harry Potter was very, very short, whereas my time on Twilight was quite long and extended. Every job brings a new life experience. I was able to come back home when I was in Potter, whereas when I was in Twilight I was out in Baton Rouge and Vancouver for five months together. Every job should just bring something new and exciting and should help you grow.”

