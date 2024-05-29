Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with her beau Jake Bon Jovi in a secret ceremony — and her father-in-law is dishing all about it! Jon Bon Jovi shared details about the intimate wedding that took place sometime in May 2024.

As we eagerly await for the Stranger Things star to share photos from her special day, the Bon Jovi frontman gave an update on how the happy couple are doing with married life.

“They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic,” Jon told “The One Show” on May 28. When it comes to details of the ceremony, the singer kept it light but revealed that “it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be.”

Just last week, it was reported that Millie and Jake said ‘I do’ in a private ceremony for their close friends and family. According to The Sun, the two “quietly” tied the knot during a “very low-key, romantic affair.”

“They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” the outlet reported.

It seems the two are enjoying their union together as the lovebirds were spotted in the Hamptons wearing matching silver rings, per photos obtained by Page Six on May 24.

Millie will make a great addition to the Bon Jovi family, according to Jon himself. Before the wedding took place, the 62-year-old gave his blessing for his soon to be daughter-in-law.

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” he told The Times of London last month.

“It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”

In true Millie fashion, the actress shared the news of her engagement to Jake over a year ago on Instagram. Using Taylor Swift lyrics, she quoted the 2019 song “Lover” saying, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

In the photo, Millie showed off her diamond ring, which was previously owned by her mother!

Now what’s next for the married couple? Kids, a house, more pets … We’re not sure, but we’re excited for their journey together!

