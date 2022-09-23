Joshua Bassett is back and so is sad boy season! The singer-songwriter released his 6-track EP Sad Songs In A Hotel Room on September 23, 2022, and we are *not* OK … and it looks like neither is Joshua. Keep reading to uncover the lyrics and meaning behind Joshua’s latest sad boy songs.

What Is Sad Songs In A Hotel Room About?

Throughout the EP, Joshua is expressing his regret and remorse over relationships that have ended. The first track, which is the title track of the EP, shares the perspective of Joshua playing his guitar in a hotel room, as he reminisces on the last time that he was at the same hotel, with a past lover.

“And I order room service for one / Champagne mini bar bottles are done,” he sings in the chorus. “I’ve got a balcony room with a view, velvet curtains are closed / I’m singin’ sad songs in a hotel room, where I once held you.”

“It’s really one of my favorite projects,” Joshua said of Sad Songs In A Hotel Room to Today on September 15. “Actually, it is my favorite project I’ve ever put out to date, and I stand behind every song. Each one means something completely different.”

The HSMTMTS actor did not explain the meaning or inspiration behind each track, but he did note that the songs are “authentic” and “honest” and something fans haven’t seen from him before. He also revealed that some songs were written as far back as two years ago, while others were composed just six months ago.

“Sad Songs In A Hotel Room comes from a transient period of my life, when I was constantly moving from hotel to Airbnb to a friend’s place, while also juggling some intense personal growth and change,” Joshua shared in a statement. “Each song on this EP tells a different part of the story from that time. In some ways, these songs feel like a bridge from one chapter of my life to the next, and I felt an urgency to put them out as I finish my debut album.”

