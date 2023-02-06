Forever friends! Liam Payne sent a major congratulatory message to former bandmate Harry Styles after the “Watermelon Sugar” singer won two Grammy Awards at the ceremony, which took place on Sunday, February 5.

“Wow … this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned,” the “Strip That Down” singer, 29, shared via Instagram on Monday, February 6, posting a photo of Harry looking down at his Grammy. “God bless you brother congratulations.”

Harry took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House, which was released in May 2022. Upon seeing Liam’s sweet post, One Direction fans were quick to comment, sharing their emotional reactions to the rare moment.

“We love this, I’m glad I woke up today,” one person wrote. Another added, “Little directioner in me is happier than ever after this.”

A third shared, “Crying in the club.”

Harry, 29, and Liam were members of the British boyband — alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — from 2010 until they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015. All five boys have since gone on to have successful solo careers following the split. While there has yet to be the highly anticipated One Direction reunion that fans are hoping for, the boys have spoken at length about staying in touch over the years.

Liam, for one, has always been a champion of Harry’s ongoing solo success.

“After the band we didn’t speak for a long time actually and then I remember seeing him, it was actually at a Jingle Bell Ball, backstage for the first time in a long time. He’s still the same guy he always was when we left each other in that dressing room as the band kind of stopped for a little bit,” Liam shared during an interview with Capital FM in December 2020, touching on Harry’s Vogue cover shoot at the time. “Oh I thought it was great. I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. And you know I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff. … There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind.”

When it comes to the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer’s memories about his time in the group, Harry never has anything negative to say.

“I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” the singer said in his November 2020 Vogue interview. “But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

