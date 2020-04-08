Throughout his time in the spotlight, Lil Nas X has made a major impact on the music industry. At such a young age, not only did the 20-year-old take the world by storm with his hit song “Old Town Road,” but used his EP artwork to come out as gay in June 2019. Now, almost a year later, the rapper revealed that he never had plans to reveal his sexuality to the world.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he told The Guardian in a recently released interview. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

The musician explained that he wants to be able to act as an ally for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I 100 percent want to represent the LGBT community,” he continued. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.”

As fans know, in September 2019, Lil Nas X previously revealed that it was “nerve-wracking” when he came out to his father, but now, everyone in his family knows.

“My family knows now. But it’s not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about. We’re quiet on it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you got a boyfriend?’” he said. “It would have to be something I grew used to hearing. I don’t want it to be something we never talk about. Because what about the kids in my family? I would like it to be a healthy medium between, ‘Who are you fu**king?’ and just not saying anything.”

Speaking of his love life, he said that he was in “somewhat” of a relationship last year, but tries his best to keep it under wraps as a whole. Safe to say there won’t be many love songs in his discography, but according to Lil Nas X himself, the songs will explore his identity.

