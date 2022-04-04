And music’s biggest night is over, just like that!

The 2022 Grammys put performances at the forefront of its returned event on Sunday, April 3. Top artists of the industry took the stage, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS and more, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to deliver their chart-topping hits.

“Don’t even think of it as an awards show,” said Trevor Noah, who returned to emcee the Grammys stage after emceeing last year’s Covid-strained ceremony. “This is a concert where we give out awards.”

Silk Sonic kicked off the show with their new song “777,” and shortly later won a Grammy for Record of the Year for “Leave the Door Open.” Olivia Rodrigo took the stage and brought out her inner theatre girl with a dramatic rendition of her mega-viral song “Drivers License.” Olivia herself had a huge night, winning three Grammys including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Doja Cat almost missed receiving her Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with the song “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, after taking a badly-timed bathroom break. “I have never taken such a fast (pee) in my whole life,” an out-of-breath Doja Cat said after running on stage to receive the award. “I’m glad you made it back in time!” SZA added.

Billie Eilish performed “Happier Than Ever,” where she rocked out with brother Finneas shredding on guitar while rain poured on stage. The pop singer paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of Foo Fighters who died on March 25, by wearing a shirt with the face of the famous drummer while taking the stage.

But one of the most talked-about moments of the night was the performance by K-pop band BTS, who performed their song “Butter” in a James Bond rendition that included smooth dance moves, Jungkook descending from the ceiling on a large hook, and V’s whisper in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear that fans still can not get over. Their performance, which included a dance break and many, many jackets, received a standing ovation. Smooth like butter, indeed!

Scroll through our gallery of the highlights from the 2022 Grammys.

