Young Hollywood swept the Grammys 2022 red carpet floor on Sunday, April 3, looking absolutely stunning.

Olivia Rodrigo, the queen who continues to reign supreme, was the talk of the evening with all eyes on her. She walked the Grammys red carpet in a black and pink Vivienne Westwood dress that totally fit her SOUR vibe.

She is nominated for seven Grammys, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. The Disney alum could make history as the third artist to win all four major Grammy Awards in the same year — the last person to achieve the feat was Billie Eilish in 2020.

The “Driver’s License” singer has been riding on a high this year after winning Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award and releasing her new Disney+ film Driving Home 2 U on March 25.

“There’s a bunch of [song] rearrangements and some GoPro footage from inside the studio when I was kind of first making the album, so I’m really excited to see it go out in the world,” she told E! News of the film. “It’s very exciting.”

Another act that fans are excited for is BTS — a.k.a. the biggest band in the world. The boys are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which is also the same award they were nominated for last year. Their arrival came after the group had some drama behind the scenes, as members Jungkook and JHope both contracted COVID-19 just days prior to the event, but all seven members made it on the red carpet wearing colorful suits. The group will perform their hit song “Butter” at the awards ceremony.

Grammys darling Billie had viewers losing their minds over her all-black outfit. The singer is known for her Grammys sweep in 2020, where she won five of the prestigious awards, including the four most competitive prizes – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The “Bad Guy” singer, along with brother and coproducer Finneas, recently won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for their track, “No Time to Die” in the James Bond film of the same name.

They weren’t the only ones who slayed the red carpet! Scroll through our gallery to see the best 2022 Grammys looks.

