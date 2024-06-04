Louivia? Olouis? Whatever their ship name is, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are still one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. The pop star and actor were first spotted together near the end of 2023, until seemingly hard-launching their relationship after photos surfaced of the pair making out in New York City went viral in December. We decided to break down some of their cutest couple moments — from “So American” to “angel boy,” keep reading for a moments that’ll make you “aw.”

First, we must begin with Olivia’s hit “So American” — which is reportedly about her British beau. Released in March 2024, Olivia gushes over her current partner who jokes about her being “so American.”

“And he laughs at all my jokes, and he says I’m so American,” the Disney alum sings in the chorus. “Oh God, it’s just not fair of him, to make me feel this much. I’d go anywhere he goes, and he says I’m so American.”

At one point she even confesses she’s “gonna marry him” if he “keeps this s–t up,” ending the chorus chanting that she might just “be in love.”

That’s not all — the actor frequently attends his girlfriend’s performances during her widely popular GUTS world tour!

In fact, one such time was caught by fans during a February 2024 show in Palm Springs, California, where the Netflix actor was heard gushing over his GF.

In the heartwarming footage shared by fans, he was spotted joyously dancing to the tunes of the Sour singer and capturing precious moments on camera. Moreover, fans couldn’t contain their excitement when they speculated that he whispered, “She looks beautiful,” during Olivia’s mesmerizing rendition of “Traitor,” a sweet moment immortalized in a video posted by Iris Apatow on her Instagram Stories.

That same night, Louis posted an Instagram Story of his own, sharing a snap of Olivia performing with the caption, “So so so so good.”

The following month, Louis dished on his relationship with the pop star during an interview with Vogue UK!

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Scroll through our gallery for Louis and Olivia's cutest moments.

