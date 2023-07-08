Maya Hawke is a rising Hollywood star! The Netflix actress has been booked since first debuting her character, Robin, on Stranger Things in 2017. Keep reading for a guide to Maya’s upcoming movie roles, TV shows and projects.

The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya often acknowledges that she is a “nepotism baby,” meaning she has famous family connections. “I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing — which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life — is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022.

“So you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop. That’s my ethos.”

Since her breakthrough role on Stranger Things, the Netflix star has landed some huge gigs! From the dark comedy Do Revenge, to Wes Anderson‘s Asteroid City and BBC’s 2017 Little Women, Maya also has multiple projects on the horizon, such as movies like The Kill Room, Maestro, Wildcat.

On top of all of that, Maya has also been prepping for the final season of season 5 of Stranger Things, which is set to start filming in 2023 — although it is currently paused in production due to the 2023 Writer’s Guide Strike. The Asteroid City actress spoke about some things she wants to see in the final season during her conversation with Rolling Stone.

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” she began. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

She added, “I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Click through our gallery to see all of the roles Maya has booked since Stranger Things.

