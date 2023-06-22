Maya Hawke has a pretty sizable net worth! Keep reading to uncover how much money the Stranger Things actress makes.

What Is Maya Hawke’s Net Worth?

The Do Revenge actress has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya has opened up on what it’s like to be referred to as a “nepotism baby,” meaning she has famous family connections. “I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing — which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life — is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022.

“So you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop. That’s my ethos.”

Since making her breakthrough acting role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, the Netflix star has booked some huge roles! From the dark comedy Do Revenge, to Wes Anderson‘s Asteroid City and BBC’s 2017 Little Women, Maya also has multiple projects on the horizon.

On top of all that, Maya is also a singer and released her first album Moss in September 2022. The New York native spoke about balancing music and acting during her interview with Elle.

“Both come from a very similar place for me: the instinct to tell stories and collaborate and create,” she explained. “Balancing that career-wise is more complicated than balancing it internally, and I’m still figuring it out. When I started making music, I saw it as something to fill the dead time between auditions and jobs, waiting for the right thing to come your way. But now, it’s become a much more real and beloved part of my life. I have no idea where it’s going to go, but I feel excited to find out.”

What Has Maya Hawke Said About ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5?

Maya is also preparing to film the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is currently paused in production due to the 2023 Writer’s Guild of America strike. The Asteroid City actor spoke about some things she wants to see in the final season during an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2022

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” she began. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

She added, “I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

