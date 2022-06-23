Stranger Things has gifted us with so many magical moments between characters — whether it’s the friendship between Steve and Dustin or the banter between Erica and Lucas! But, is the Netflix cast close IRL? Enter to the stage: Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown.

Are Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown Friends?

Saying that Noah and Millie are friends is almost like an understatement. The two actors play Will Byers and Eleven on the Netflix show and play besties IRL! As they both started out on the series between the ages of 10-11, they pretty much grew up together.

“To get to work with Millie, it’s been such a blast,” Noah told Extra in May 2022. “She’s so talented and just working off of her is amazing and I just learn so much with her, so great ride.”

He added, “It’s been fun, off set just to be together and be able to play that because prior to that [season 4], we never really had any scenes or much [chance] to work together. That was the first time we really got to be together and work alongside each other, and it was great.” The IRL besties constantly post one another on Instagram and TikTok — so much so that fans have nicknamed them “Nillie.” Back in February 2022, Noah dedicated a post wishing Millie a happy birthday. “Happy 18 to this crazy girl,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks @strangerthingstv for bringing this crazy duo together.” Thank you, ST! Are Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown In a Relationship? The costars are just friends and purely platonic! In fact, Millie is currently dating someone else, Jake Bongiovi, and Noah is their self-proclaimed third wheel, even attending a Harry Styles concert together with them in June 2022 and shared the experience on Instagram. The best friends are so close that they also admitted during an interview with MTV News that they formed a pact to tie the knot if they’re both single by the time they’re 40. “We said if we’re not married by 40, we’ll get married together,” revealed the Enola Holmes actress. “Because we’d be good roomies.” Millie clarified that the pair would be “completely platonically.” She also added, “No kids, though, ’cause I could not deal with a child of yours.” LOL! Scroll through our gallery to see Millie and Noah’s entire friendship timeline.

