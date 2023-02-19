Fresh-faced and ready to go! Millie Bobby Brown might own a beauty brand, but the Florence By Mills founder loves a no-makeup moment. While the Stranger Things star’s Instagram is full of full glam looks, she’s also sprinkled in some photos that show off her glowing skin.

“I don’t know anything about beauty and skin care. That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes,” Millie told Allure in August 2022 of her brand. “Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means. I need to know more. And I know our generation needs to know more.”

Millie’s fans have grown up watching her on TV, so the actress made it clear in the same interview that she’s “not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things.” The actress added, “I absolutely have made wrong decisions.”

The Netflix star is just like every normal young adult, but with an abnormal job.

Ahead of one Florence By Mills collection, which was released in January 2022, the Enola Holmes actress explained how makeup is a way that she can “express” herself.

“I think it’s positive reinforcement when doing your makeup, reminding the person using the collection can understand that they’re doing it because they want to do it. They’re not doing it to please or impress anyone else, they’re doing it because they want to use it and they want to feel good within their own skin,” Millie told Teen Vogue at the time. “So, I think it’s important to remember that it was a key element in starting the brand to uplift my customers and uplift their self-esteem, which is something that can really [be lacking], especially, in Generation Z, and specifically girls. That’s always been really a big number-one, top-priority goal with Florence By Mills.”

Talk about a beauty guru in the making! Scroll through our gallery to see Millie’s no makeup looks over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.