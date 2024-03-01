To say Millie Bobby Brown is an animal lover would be an understatement. The Stranger Things star has nearly 20 — yes, 20 — pets which include several dogs, cats, goats and so much more!

How Many Animals Does Millie Bobby Brown Have?

Millie has 19 animals, which include eight dogs, four cats, one donkey, one pony, three goats, one sheep and one rabbit. She also used to have two tortoises but they’ve now been donated to a classroom.

The Netflix star and her family have eight dogs in total — there’s Nora, a mini cavapoo who lives in London with her family, a mini goldendoodle named Leo and a tiny black pup named Luna. Her family also own two English mastiffs named Reggie and Ronnie. Millie also owns a curly haired pup named Winnie, who she took on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2024.

Millie also has a golden retriever named Marley Mops as well as a pup named Pepperoni, who she adopted Lisa Vanderpump‘s rescue organization, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, in March 2023.

Eeyore is Millie’s pet rabbit, who served as her constant companion on the set of Enola Holmes 2.

“I personally have just a certain connection with animals, and I really do believe in animal healing,” revealed in a 2022 episode of the “Skip Intro” podcast. “When we first started Enola 2, I missed my family a lot so I bought a rabbit, and I took him to set every day in a stroller and I created a sanctuary for him on set with his hay, with his food and water and bed.”

“He goes everywhere with me,” she added. “I can’t live without him.”

So, how do all these animals get along? “The dogs are fine,” she said. “Eeyore came first, so all the dogs had to adapt to Eeyore.”

As for the cats, Eeyore seems to fit right in. “He became an indoor rabbit. He’s litter trained. He’s completely like a cat. He wants to be on his own, but then he’ll come up for a cuddle.”

Along with her many animals, Millie also often volunteers at a shelter called Joey’s Friends, which she often posts photos on Instagram about.

