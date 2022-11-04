Millie Bobby Brown might be a star on the screen, but she’s also a sister to three siblings! Keep reading to meet the Stranger Things star’s older sister, Paige, older brother, Charlie and younger sister: Ava.

Does Millie Bobby Brown Have Siblings?

Millie has two older siblings: her sister Paige and brother Charlie. The Netflix star also has a younger sister named Ava! So, are the siblings close?

“[My family] are my best friends,” she told Who What Wear’s in September 2020. “Those are the people I talk to every day, that I see every day, and who I love collaborating with because they know me and will be honest with me.” She also hinted she has another project in the works with her brother but didn’t tease any details.

Meet Charlie, Paige and Ava Brown

Paige is Millie’s oldest sibling and sister. Born on December 27, 1993, she is also an actress like her younger sister! Paige first began her acting in the series Help Me Help You in 2006. Her biggest role was Allison in South Dakota. And she joined Millie to produce Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2!

“[Enola] really just struck me as a really great character,” Paige told the L.A. Times. “Millie at the time was a bit younger [than Enola] but I was thinking ahead and thought, ‘This would be really great onscreen.’” It’s clear that Millie looks up to her older sister as her response to the pitch was “when Paige is excited about something it gets me immediately excited.”

Moving on to the next Brown — Charlie Brown! Born on February 19, 1999, Millie’s older brother is a professional photographer and even shot her cover for Who What Wear’s fall issue. We guess talent just runs in the Brown family!

Finally, we have the youngest sister, Ava, who was born January 20, 2012. It’s clear Millie adores her only younger sibling as she left an adorable birthday message for Ava’s fifth birthday that described their relationship perfectly. “happy birthday cheese,” she wrote on her Instagram Story (via Exclusive Hollywood). “I’ll continue taking pictures of your growing teeth, continue taking u to far away places for fun adventures, get u all the strawberry cake in the WORLD. I’ll annoy u forever… and I’ll always give u a snuggle after your bubble baths. i love you sweet girl.”

