Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge continue to melt hearts with their adorable relationship moments, and the latest one is no exception. The 21-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend’s milestone 21st birthday, and her message is enough to make anyone swoon.

Underneath Louis’ Instagram post commemorating his special day, Olivia left a heartfelt comment that read, “welcome to the 21 club angel boy!!!! 💓💓💓💓”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s sweetness, flooding the comments section, calling the Enola Holmes actor “Mr. So American.”

ICYMI, the couple were first spotted out together in London in October 3023, and several other times throughout the end of the year. The pair seemingly hard-launched their relationship after photos surfaced of the pair making out in New York City went viral in December 2023.

Olivia’s hit “So American” is also reportedly about her beau, which was released in March 2024.

“And he laughs at all my jokes, and he says I’m so American,” the Disney alum sings in the chorus. “Oh God, it’s just not fair of him, to make me feel this much. I’d go anywhere he goes, and he says I’m so American.”

At one point she even confesses she’s “gonna marry him” if he “keeps this s–t up,” ending the chorus chanting that she might just “be in love.”

Throughout the song, she calls her English lover a poem that she “wish” she wrote, along with having “hands that make Hell seem cold.”

Louis dished on his relationship with the pop star during a March 2024 interview with Vogue UK!

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

As Olivia continues to dominate the music charts and Louis makes waves in the acting world, it’s evident that their bond only grows stronger with each passing day. With Olivia’s unwavering support and Louis’ constant encouragement, there’s no doubt that they’ll continue to conquer the world together, one adorable Instagram comment at a time.

