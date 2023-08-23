Just call her a model! Storm Reid launched her bikini line in 2021, and has been rocking the two pieces ever since. The Euphoria actress partnered with Pacsun for the ArashiBlu collection, which has had multiple drops over the years.

“I have to thank my oldest sister, Paris, because she started buying me swimsuits every year around my birthday — and that just culminated into a ridiculous amount,” Storm joked with Vogue in July 2021, about how the eventual partnership came about, noting that she had a hands-on approach and was “super involved” when it came to each swimsuit design.

“If I didn’t like something or felt like it wouldn’t fit a certain body type, we would add extra hardware or extra support, or take things away,” Storm shared in the same interview. “I wanted this to feel effortless and fun. We wanted it to be versatile. You can go to the beach or the pool and look great, but you can also throw on one of my cover ups and go to dinner.”

Fans have watched as the actress grew up in the public eye. From a child star, she went on to wow audiences with roles in Euphoria and The Last of Us.

“I am so intentional with the projects I choose to be a part of because it’s about wanting to connect, inspire, and empower the people that will be watching it,” she explained to Who What Wear in February 2023. “So I don’t get upset when people talk about how I’m always distressed or crying in my roles because I’m addressing real-life situations on-screen. Not everything is, you know, peaches and cream.”

Despite growing up in Hollywood, Storm told the publication that she “still has a lot more life to live, a lot more mistakes to make, a lot more lessons to learn.” A lot of which she’s figuring out while in college at the University of Southern California.

“I get to experience so many cool things in my career and life, but I was missing out on the experiences that other people go through — going to school, football games, and parties,” Storm gushed. “So I’m so grateful to be able to further my education and just to take up space as a young human being who’s experiencing meeting people from different walks of life, learning, and figuring it out along the way.”

Click through our gallery to see Storm’s best bikini photos over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.