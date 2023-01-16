Is Storm Reid off the market? The young actress, who is best known for her Euphoria role as Rue’s little sister Gia, just made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the premiere of her thriller, Missing. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Storm Reid Dating Shedeur Sanders?

The Euphoria actress walked the red carpet with Shedeur, who is a college football player, in tow on January 12, 2023. “He’s super sweet, super talented,” Storm said in an ET interview at the premiere, saying that she believes her beau will be one of the top players in the country. “I’m just glad to have him here supporting me.”

Shedeur is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who is the newly appointed head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur recently announced that he’ll be joining his dad next season to play for the Buffaloes and will be transferring to Colorado from Jackson State University. In an interview with ET on the red carpet, Storm said that she hopes to visit her boyfriend in Boulder.

Nia Long, who plays Reid’s mother in Missing, joked to the outlet that she was ready to interrogate her fake daughter’s new boyfriend. “Oh my god! I’m going to have to go and have a little interview with him,” Nia said when she found out they were on the red carpet together.

It’s unclear when Storm and Shedeur first started their relationship, as they don’t have many photos together on social media. However, she did post an Instagram carousel back in September 2022 of her trip to Jackson State’s game in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium including one photo that included Shedeur. We love a supportive girlfriend!

When questioned about the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Euphoria, the actress admitted to ET that she knows little, but definitely has her own hopes for the series.

“I literally know nothing — I don’t know when I’m going back, I don’t know what the scripts look like,” she revealed. “But I hope that season 3 has a lot of hope, a lot of joy, a lot of levity. Because, you know, we’ve done all of the emotions.”

Who Has Storm Reid Dated?

Prior to Shedeur, Storm dated actor Sayeed Shahidi, who is the brother of Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi, for a few years. The pair were high school sweethearts and attended multiple proms and homecoming dances together. It’s rumored that they broke up in 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.