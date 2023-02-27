Storm Reid is taking Hollywood by storm! The actress has starred in huge blockbuster hits such as A Wrinkle In Time when she was only 14 years old to Euphoria and now, The Last of Us! Keep reading for everything we know about the young actress, including where she goes to college, her boyfriend and more!

Who Is Storm Reid?

Storm, 19, has been acting since she was nearly 6 years old. She starred in 12 Years a Slave, The Summoning and also worked in shows like Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, NCIS and the The Thundermans in the beginning of her career. One of her biggest breaks was Ava DuVernay‘s 2018 film, A Wrinkle In Time, where she played the film’s main character, Meg. After that, she worked on The Suicide Squad, When They See Us and Missing.

Despite that impressive repertoire, you most likely recognize Storm as playing Zendaya‘s younger sister, Gia, in HBO series Euphoria. On top of that, she has starred on another one of the streaming platform’s most streamed shows: The Last Of Us, playing a character named Riley. ICYMI, the series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and is based on a 2013 video game of the same name.

Other than her outstanding acting career at such a young age, Storm also is a student at the University of Southern California. The HBO actress explained that after reading the script for The Last Of Us, she asked her brother and friends at college about the HBO show.

“I called my older brother who plays video games. I was like, ‘Have you ever played this game?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I know about this game,'” she recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “And then I told my friends on campus who are boys and they’re like, ‘Oh my God! That’s my favorite game of all time.’ I’m like, ‘OK, this is something that I need to pay attention to.'”

Who Is Storm Reid Dating?

Outside of work, Storm isn’t afraid to show off some details of her personal life, including her boyfriend! She is currently dating college football player Shedeur Sanders, who just transferred schools to play for Jackson State University. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Storm’s 2023 movie, Missing in January 2023.

“He’s super sweet, super talented,” Storm said in an ET interview at the premiere, saying that she believes her beau will be one of the top players in the country. “I’m just glad to have him here supporting me.”

