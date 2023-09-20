Surviving Summer has become one of our favorite teen shows on Netflix! The series follows a troubled teenager named Summer Torres, played by Raven’s Home actress Sky Katz, who is sent to live in a surf-obsessed town in Australia. There, she meets the local teen surfers and quickly starts up friendships, relationships and naturally, trouble. So, who plays who in the show?

Keep reading to uncover the entire cast of Surviving Summer, their characters and more.

Who Stars In ‘Surviving Summer’?

Other than Sky, the rest of the cast includes Kai Lewins as Ari, Lilliana Bowrey as Poppy, Joao Gabriel Marinho as Marlon, Savannah La Rain as Bodhi, Annabel Wolfe as Wren and Josh Macqueen as Baxter.

Created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston, season 1 premiered in June 2022, with season 2 dropping September 2023. The second season follows Summer as she returns to her small town in New York after being gone for one year, and attempts to navigate competitive surfing with old and new friends.

You probably recognize Sky from another hit TV show, as she played Tess O’Malley in the That’s So Raven spinoff titled Raven’s Home.

“I will always be grateful to Raven for not only giving me that opportunity but also teaching me so much along the way,” Sky said during an interview with CherryPicks in 2022. “From set etiquette to acting tips, I learned so much on that show and had a great time while doing it. My biggest takeaway was learning how important it is to be prepared. Review your lines as much as you can so you’re ready to go when the scene films.”

If you’ve watched Surviving Summer, then you know how rebellious Sky’s character Summer is — which Sky revealed, is actually pretty similar to her own personality!

“I relate to her very much,” Sky shared. “I’ve matured now, but growing up, I was always the one to push the envelope a little and do exactly what we weren’t supposed to do. Some of my elementary school teachers could attest to this for sure! We would definitely be friends in real life.”

Click through our gallery to uncover the entire cast of Surviving Summer, their characters and more.

