Have you binge-watched season 2 of Surviving Summer yet? The Australian surfer teen romance show is one that we didn’t know we needed, and fans of the Netflix series are dying for more. Keep reading for everything we know about season 3 of the show.

Will There Be a ‘Surviving Summer’ Season 3?

As of now, Netflix has not yet renewed the show for a third season. Since the second season premiered in September 2023, and with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, viewers will probably have to wait a little bit longer for season 3 news.

When Did ‘Surving Summer’ Season 2 Premiere?

ICYMI, Surviving Summer follows a rebellious teen named Summer Torre (played by Raven’s Home actress Sky Katz), who is sent to live with family friends in a surf-obsessed town in Australia after being expelled from an elite private school in New York. The rest of the cast includes Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, Joao Gabriel Marinho, Savannah La Rain, Annabel Wolfe, Josh Macqueen, Olympia Valance, among others.

Created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston, season 1 premiered in June 2022, with season 2 dropping September 2023. The second season follows Summer as she returns to her small town in New York after being gone for one year, and attempts to navigate competitive surfing with old and new friends.

During an interview with Celebrity Nine in June 2022, leading lady Sky explained that the “girls are the stars of the show” in Surviving Summer, which was something she really connected with.

“Surfing is such a male-dominated sport, as most are,” she explained. “So I love how normalized the [sense of female talent] is in the show — because yes, Ari [the male lead] is a talented surfer in the show, but Poppy [female character] is just as good. They all have their own personal struggles and battles, of course, but I love that they’re all equal when it comes to competition.”

And when it comes to learning how to surf for the show, Sky said she was more than ready to get started.

“Surfing’s not very popular where I’m from at all, and then coming to Australia, I realized it’s sort of all they did,” she explained. “But I am super athletic and I love sports, so it was a challenge I was ready to take on.”

