The Midnight Club premiered on the stroke of midnight on October 7, 2022, and it’s giving all of the spooky vibes just in time for spooky season! Igby Rigney plays Kevin in the Netflix series, a former athletic star who quickly loses friends after being diagnosed with a terminally ill disease. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Igby and his role in The Midnight Club.

Who Does Igby Rigney Play in The Midnight Club?

The Netflix show tells the story of several terminally ill kids who tell each other scary stories at midnight at their mysterious hospice facility. The Midnight Club was created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong and adapted from the young adult novel of the same name by Christopher Pike.

The Midnight Club, which has 10 episodes in its first season, is pretty dark, as its director is known for his horror films and series. Mike has previously created Netflix shows Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House, as well as The Haunting of Bly Manor. He has also directed films including Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep.

Igby plays Kevin, one of the terminally ill teen residents of the hospice. Prior to being diagnosed with his terminal illness, Kevin was a popular track athlete in high school — until he starts losing those relationship and his physical prowess. He finds new friendships at the hospice, called Brightcliffe, especially with its newest addition, Ilonka (Iman Benson).

“In The Midnight Club, Igby is playing to strengths I knew he possessed for a lot of the time — his character, Kevin, is earnest, thoughtful, and has to tap into wisdom that is beyond his years as he deals with his terminal diagnosis,” Mike wrote to Entertainment Weekly in an email.

“But he also stars in a separate story, based on Pike’s novel The Wicked Heart. Kevin tells this story to the rest of the club over the course of the season, and we get to watch it all play out. It involves Igby as a teenage serial killer, and I was delighted to see how well he tapped into that darkness. It’s playing drastically against type, for sure, but he’s a strong performer and it showed us all a side of his charisma we hadn’t seen yet.”

Who Is Igby Rigney?

Igby, 22, has starred in Mike Flannagan’s previous Netflix series Midnight Mass, where he played Warren Flynn, one of the few characters to (spoiler) survive the terrors of the 2021 Netflix miniseries.

On top of Midnight Mass, he played Chance in Joe Bell opposite Mark Wahlberg and starred as young Jesse in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga — all while he working toward a professional studies degree in film history and psychology at New York’s Pace University.

“I knew about two weeks into Midnight Mass that we’d want to work with Igby again, and it was a no-brainer to plug him in as Kevin in The Midnight Club,” Mike wrote to EW. “I think Igby is bound for great things, and I’m grateful to have been a stop along his path. I hope to work with him many more times.”

