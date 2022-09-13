To say that The School For Good and Evil has a few famous faces would be putting it lightly. From Sofia Wylie and Charlize Theron to Kerry Washington and Cate Blanchett — who in Hollywood isn’t starring in the upcoming Netflix movie?! Keep reading to uncover the entirety of the star-studded cast.

Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, The School For Good and Evil follows the story of two best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) who find themselves thrown into an enchanted school aimed at training heroes and villains alike to protect the balance of good and evil. The villains are taught by Lady Lesso (Charlize) and the heroes are taught by Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington), while The School Master (Laurence Fishburne) watches over them all.

“I’m always looking for female friendship stories — those are my favorite movies to make — and I’ve also always wanted to create a world, and I’ve never really had a chance to do that,” director and producer Paul Feig told Entertainment Weekly. “I got to scratch the surface of it with Ghostbusters, but that was still our world. So this just had everything I wanted. It was only after I read the script that I started reading the books, and I fell in love with everything in them. They’re very dense books, very inventive and fun, like Alice in Wonderland.”

“Everybody knows Harry Potter, everybody knows Frozen, all those things, so my thought was, what if we make it based on Art Nouveau?” Paul said of the fanciful visuals for the movie. “Then suddenly all these designs start making me feel like a kid in a candy shop.”

Paul revealed his hopes to explore the story further with sequels — if all goes according to plan!

“The goal is definitely for this to be a franchise,” he revealed. “I mean, this cast is just stellar. I have to pinch myself every time I watch the movie. From Charlize, and Kerry, and Laurence, to Michelle [Yeoh], and Cate Blanchett as the voice of the [Storian], to this amazing new young cast who are just so deep and wonderful, inventive and charismatic, it was really a thrill.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the entire cast of The School For Good and Evil.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.