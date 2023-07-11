Tom Holland is getting real! The Spider-Man actor often speaks out about the downsides of fame, living life in the public eye and keeping private matters, well, private. Keep reading for everything he’s said over the years.

“I really do not like Hollywood,” Tom revealed during a July 2023 episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast. “It is not for me, the business really scares me. I understand that I’m apart of that business and I enjoy my, kind of, interactions with it — but that said, I’m always looking for way to kind of remove myself from it. To kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

The Uncharted actor explained that it’s important for him to look for happiness outside of fame to keep himself grounded.

“I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy — which is my family, it’s my friends, it’s my carpentry, it’s my golf, the charity that my mom runs, like that’s the stuff that makes me really happy and that’s the stuff that I should protect,” Tom added. “My relationship is the thing that I keep most sacred.”

The actor also expressed his frustration over the reporting of his decision to take a social media break in May 2022. At the time, he was in New York, shooting his shows The Crowded Room.

“I was having a really hard time with the job just because of how taxing it was, the emotional capacity that I was having to get to every day,” he explained. “And I decided to delete my Instagram because I just felt like I was so addicted to this kind of false version of my life that it was just taking over.” Tom continued, “I tried to position myself and say like, ‘I’m taking a break from social media because I feel like my mental health will benefit from it.’ And the thing that really upset me is the press ran with that and they tried to make out that I was having this mental breakdown.” The British actor said he was disappointed to see how his decision to leave social media was reported negatively. “They took the story in the wrong direction,” he said. “They painted this negative light on mental health. Rather than saying, ‘It’s okay that he’s doing it, so we should all feel okay to do it too,’ they were saying, ‘Oh look, he’s not the perfect happy-go-lucky kid you think he is. He’s having a nervous breakdown in New York.'” Click through our gallery to uncover all of the times Tom has opened up about the downsides of fame, social media and staying true to himself.

