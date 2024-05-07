Zendaya stole the show at the 2024 Met Gala with not one, but two looks — and of course, Tom Holland being the supportive boyfriend that he is, shared his thoughts on her dresses.

Keep reading to find out if the actor loved or hated her evening wear.

What Did Tom Holland Say About Zendaya’s Met Gala Look?

In case you missed it, the Euphoria star stepped out in two stunning looks during the annual gala. After she walked the red carpet, Tom quickly took to social media to share his opinion on her gowns.

Sharing two photos on Instagram of Zendaya from the Met Gala, Tom captioned the images with heart emojis! It seems the Spider-Man star was speechless by her looks and could only express himself with emojis, which is a normal response to Zendaya.

For her first look of the night, she followed the theme of “The Garden of Time” perfectly by wearing a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano dress.

The one-shoulder gown was covered with fruits and leaves, paying homage to the natural world.

During her surprise second look, Zendaya changed into a black gown with a stunning train! On top of her head, she practically wore a bouquet of flowers — there’s truly no topping that.

Why Wasn’t Tom Holland at the Met Gala?

While fans were excited to see Zendaya pull out all the stops for her look, some watchers were wondering if Tom would show up. No confirmation was made whether he would attend or not, but it seems the actor suffered an injury prior to the event.

Tom took to his Instagram Story to showcase an injury he recently got from playing golf. “Who ever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s—t,” he captioned his post, tagging his father, Dominic Holland. “You can almost see the dimples.”

It seems that Tom is taking some time to heal from the bruise on his forehead, which may be why he wasn’t in attendance.

Aside from the injury, Tom is also gearing up for the production of Romeo & Juliet! The Shakespeare adaptation will run in London from May 11 to August 3, 2024.

In an interview with Vogue in April 2024, Zendaya shared her excitement for Tom saying she “could not be more proud” of her beau. “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.