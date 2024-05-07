Zendaya didn’t just serve once at the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, but twice! That’s right, the Challengers actress just walked down the carpet once again in a whole new look. Keep scrolling to see photos!

For her second look, the Emmy-winning actress wore a a black, lacy gown fit with a floral crown. Earlier in the night, she stunned in a dark blue, gothic gown along with floral embellishments at the event on Monday, May 6.

This served as Zendaya’s first Met Gala appearance in over five years, so we guess she wanted to compensate for all those years lost with two brand new looks. Along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth served as this year’s co-chairs to the 2024 event.

A few weeks before fashion’s biggest night in 2024, Zendaya appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” — and revealed that she was nervous to return to the famous red carpet.

“Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years,” she revealed on the show. “So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

The dress code for this year was “The Garden of Time.” The Met Gala, however, is also holding an exhibition called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” which can be implemented into the theme.

Just three days before the 2024 Met Gala, longtime stylist Law Roach revealed that he “hasn’t seen Zendaya’s dress.”

“We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday,” he told The New York Times on Thursday, May 2. It’s unclear which dress he was referring to at the time!

Zendaya became the youngest person to ever win the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Icon Award in March 2022 for her work with Law.

When the Disney alum accepted her award, she reflected on her fashion evolution throughout the years. “When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool,” she said. “To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then, you know you’re doing the right thing.” True that!

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Zendaya’s second look from the night.

