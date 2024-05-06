The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here — Zendaya has arrived to the 2024 Met Gala red carpet! (keep scrolling to see her full look)

The Challengers actress stunned wearing a dark blue, gothic gown along with floral embellishments at the event on Monday, May 6. As for her makeup, she went with a unique, 1930s technique complete with thin eyebrows and a dark lip.

Along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth served as this year’s co-chairs to the 2024 event.

This serves as Zendaya’s first Met Gala appearance in over five years.

During her last appearance at the Met Gala in 2019, the Euphoria actress turned heads while adhering to the theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” At the time, she was dressed as a full-on Disney Princess complete with a light-up gown. During ane Extra interview, Zendaya shared that it was a “very stressful” look. “That one almost took me out,” she added.

While walking the red carpet at the time, the Disney alum called it “the coolest dress I have ever worn.”

Zendaya’s longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach said of the dress, “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess — which isn’t a bad thing,” he told Vogue in May 2019.

A few weeks before fashion’s biggest night in 2024, Zendaya appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” — and revealed that she was nervous to return to the famous red carpet.

“Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years,” she revealed on the show. “So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

The dress code for this year was “The Garden of Time.” The Met Gala, however, is also holding an exhibition called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” which can be implemented into the theme.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of The Costume Institute, told Vogue. “One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover photos of her 2024 Met Gala look!

