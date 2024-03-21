Is Travis Kelce ready to settle down and start a family? The Super Bowl champ recently revealed his desire to have kids — hinting at a future Kelce-Swift baby …

Keep reading to find out exactly what he said!

During Travis and Jason Kelce‘s podcast, “New Heights,” the brothers joked about basketball star Victor Wembanyama, who is over 7-feet tall. “You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f–king lab over there in France,” Travis elaborated in March 2024.

The SNL host continued to quip, “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f–king NBA player. Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one.”

Jason quickly tried to shut down his brother from digging himself into a conspiracy hole by coming to his rescue, “Don’t do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

Of course Swifties went into a frenzy! One social media user wrote, “Before he was begging for a date and now he was begging for a baby,” while another added “Mini me in coming 👀”.

While some fans were eager by the potential baby and engagement news, others were quick to dispel the talks. “You guys need to understand that they joke a lot in this podcast pls don’t take it seriously,” one X user wrote.

Another viewer hypothesized, “This will get people to tune in that’s all I think this is if they we’re engaged or getting engaged I think Jason would be the one to hint at it not Travis also I really think it would be a family ring or vintage ring not a new ring.”

Whether or not Travis decides to propose to Taylor any time soon, he doesn’t have to worry about the cost of the ring! Philadelphia-based jewelry designer Steven Singer offered the football player a $1 million custom-made ring for the proposal, Page Six reported in January 2024.

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” the jewel company owner stated.

