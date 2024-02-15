It’s time to say goodbye! After three incredible seasons of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix announced the fourth and final season is coming in 2024.

From casting to release date, keep reading to find out what to expect for the superhero’s final saga.

When Is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Going to be Released?

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series is coming to us on August 8, 2024. Unlike the previous seasons, the show will release only six episodes instead of ten.

In February 2024, the Umbrella Academy‘s official Instagram account shared a sneak peek of what the characters look like now.

Each sibling received their own promotional poster, showcasing the characters’ progression from kids to adulthood. This is most likely an attempt to showcase the growth of the cast!

Who Has Been Cast in Season 4 of ‘ The Umbrella Academy’?

With three seasons already under it’s belt, the show has retained a set cast list. Lead actors Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda and Ritu Arya have all been confirmed to return for the final season.

Joining the already impressive actors for the series finale is Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.

When speaking about the upcoming season, Emmy shared some insight on what fans can expect.

She told Pop Culture in September 2022, “We get to give these characters and the fans of the show an ending that they all deserve because a lot of shows don’t get that opportunity, and so I think we all are feeling very, very lucky to get to go back to Toronto and film one more time and to tie it off with a very dysfunctional but pretty bow, I’m sure.”

What Will the Plot of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Be?

Major spoiler alert ahead! The end of season 3 left may viewers at the edge of their seats as the superheros lost their powers. Which begs the question, will the group get their special abilities back?

According to David, he’s excited to ditch his powers. He told People in June 2022, “I honestly really do like the fact that we don’t have powers because The Umbrella Academy was never really about the powers.”

The actor further elaborated, “The power was just a little seasoning to [the show], [this season] has de-escalated and it’s become much more about, ‘Let’s just watch these people that we really love bantering with each other.'”

