Umbrella Academy is a comic book-based Netflix series starring Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher. The show, which now has 3 seasons since its premiere in 2019, tells the story of the Hargreeves siblings: adopted children with superpowers miraculously born on the same day. Scroll to discover more about 18-year-old Aidan, who plays Number Five on the show.

Who Is Aidan Gallagher from ‘Umbrella Academy’?

Before starring in Umbrella Academy, the young actor worked on Nickelodeon, even starring as Nicky in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn. He’s also been involved in projects like the Ghost Witch and Jacked Up.

Aidan might have one of the most challenging roles on the Netflix show, as he plays a boy who traveled into a post-apocalyptic future, survived there for decades, becomes an agent for an organization called The Commission, only to return to his 13-year-old body with a 58-year-old consciousness — yeah, no biggie. As Aidan started the show at 13 years old, he had to learn to play a child with the poise of a of a middle-aged man. So, how did he do it?

“Whenever I approach a scene, I look at what Five has been through, whether it be his broken upbringing, his traumatic years in the apocalypse, and his really crazy and intense years with The Commission, being an assassin throughout time,” he explained to Collider in August 2020.

“As an actor, I could go anywhere I wanted, within the boundaries that they set, so I really did the best I could to bring all of this angst to it,” he said. “That really opened up a lot of different doors, as an actor, to explore because I could take the character anywhere in my portrayal. That was a brilliant arc, and something that was very, very fun to think about.”

Who Is Aidan Gallagher Dating?

Aidan does not seem to be dating anyone as of June 2022, but the actor does have rumored ex-girlfriends under his belt!

Most recently, it was reported that he started dating actress Hannah McCloud around February 2017, but they have since broken up. She is most well-known for her role as young Eloise in the ABC drama Revenge.

Additionally, Aidan was romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars and American Horror Story: Hotel actress Jessica Belkin, who he was rumored to have dated from February 2015 to April 2016. Finally, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Nickelodeon actress Madisyn Shipman from May to August of 2016.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.