Walker Scobell is booked and busy! The child actor got his breakthrough role in Netflix’s The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, until nabbing the titular role in Disney+’s hit Percy Jackson series. So, what else have you might have recognized him from? Keep reading for a breakdown of all of the young star’s acting roles, movies and shows.

Disney+’s Percy Jackson is based on the highly popular five-book series written by author Rick Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner on the show. The story follows a 12-year-old Percy Jackson after he discovers he is the son of a Greek god. The book series was originally published in 2005 and has gone through one attempt at screen adaptation in 2010 and 2013, which starred Logan Lerman as the titular star.

“This Percy is very close to the book Percy,” Walker said of his rendition of the character during an interview with Teen Vogue. “What sets him apart [from past iterations] is that he takes everything that happens to him into consideration more. It’s not like, ‘Oh, that just happened.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, why did that happen? Why hasn’t my dad talked to me before?’ He shows a lot more emotions when he’s fighting, and it all comes out.”

Walker even admitted that he and Percy share a similar sense of humor which make him relatable. Percy “uses sarcasm to get himself through everything that he has going on in his life. I think that’s a really real way of coping with things,” Walker says of his character.

“Throughout the whole series, I don’t think he necessarily ever figures out what’s really going on, which I think is pretty funny,” he added. “The whole time, even at the end of the books, he’s never really understanding what’s going on. I think Annabeth has the biggest idea of what’s going on, but they don’t really know what they’re doing. It’s funny to see a bunch of 12-year-olds going around the whole world on a quest to find Zeus’ master bolt.”

Prior to PJO, Walker was known for his performance as young Ryan Reynolds in the movie The Adam Project — and that’s not all! Click through our gallery to uncover all of Walker’s acting roles — from Percy Jackson to The Adam Project.

