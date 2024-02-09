We’re setting sail! Percy Jackson season 2 is officially underway, and while longtime fans of the original books by Rick Riordan know exactly what’s in store, we broke down the plot of the second book, The Sea of Monsters, and what you should expect to see in the upcoming season. Keep reading for plot and new character details for season 2 of Percy Jackson.

Was ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Confirmed?

Season 2 of Percy Jackson was officially confirmed by Disney on February 7, 2024.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

In his own statement, Rick wrote: “I can’t wait to bring to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

What Will ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Be About?

ICYMI, Percy Jackson was originally a five-book series written by Rick, who also works as a coshowrunner, writer and producer on the show. The series follows the adventures of a young Greek demi-god as he attempts to thwart major Olympian wars, fight off monsters and attend summer camp.

Season 1 focused on the first book of the series, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, which has Percy, Annabeth and Grover on a quest to return the Zeus’ missing lightning bolt back to the king of the gods to prevent an Olympian war.

As for season 2, we can expect the show to follow closely the events of Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters.

The book begins with the discovery that Thalia’s tree has been poisoned which consequently weakens the borders of Camp Half-Blood, sparking the need for a quest to find the Golden Fleece — a.k.a. the only magical item that can potentially save the tree, and the camp. The only catch is that they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it.

Which New ‘Percy Jackson’ Characters Will Debut In Season 2?

Warning: major spoilers ahead. There are several new characters that make their debut in The Sea of Monsters, so we can expect to see announcements of plenty of new cast members.

Some of those characters include: Tyson, a Cyclops and Percy’s half-brother; Polyphemus, a Cyclops holding Grover hostage; Tantalus, the camp’s new activities director; Thalia Grace, the demigod daughter of Zeus.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.