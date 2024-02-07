Percy Jackson fans, our time is finally here! We are happy to report that Disney+ has finally announced that season 2 of the live-action series is officially in the works. Keep reading for everything we know, including release date, cast updates and more here.

Was ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Confirmed?

Season 2 of Percy Jackson was finally confirmed on February 7, 2024.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

In his own statement, Rick wrote: “I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

The news comes one week after the show released its season one finale on Disney+ in December 2023.

ICYMI, Percy Jackson was originally a five-book series written by author Rick Riordan, who also worked as a coshowrunner, writer and producer on the show. The series follows the adventures of a young Greek demi-god as he attempts to thwart major Olympian wars, fight off monsters and attend summer camp.

Who Will Star In ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2?

It’s expected that most of the cast members who appeared in season 1, will return for season 2. Some of those actors include Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, among many others.

Following the final cast announcements of Percy Jackson season 1 hit in January 2023, Rick teased that if fans haven’t seen news of their favorite character’s casting, it’s because they’ll probably be announced for “subsequent” seasons.”

“If you haven’t seen a particular god or demigod announced, that’s because they don’t appear in the season and won’t be cast until we start the subsequent seasons, which means any of those announcements are probably at least a year away,” Rick revealed on his blog. “More later, demigods, but I am pleased to tell you we are in a very good place as we look ahead to a (not-yet-greenlit-but-fully-anticipated) season two!”

What Will ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Be About?

As the originally written series includes five books, we can hope that five seasons of the show will follow — with each season covering another book. So, for season two, expect it to follow closely to the second PJO book, The Sea of Monsters.

After J-14 asked the cast which book they’re most excited to potentially bring to life, Walker and Aryan simultaneously revealed it’s book “five,” a.k.a. The Last Olympian, while Leah surprises them both by saying the book four, The Battle of the Labyrinth.

As for which characters they’re most excited to see in future seasons?

Walker revealed, “I’m just going to say two, which are the best two — I think Nico and Thalia.”

