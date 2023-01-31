Has season 2 of Percy Jackson already been confirmed? The Disney+ series has yet to announce season 1’s release date, but the writer/showrunner of the show, Rick Riordan, is already anticipating “subsequent” seasons. Keep reading for everything we know about the second season of Percy Jackson.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Percy Jackson’?

Following the final cast announcements of Percy Jackson in January 2023, Rick teased that if fans haven’t seen news of their favorite character’s casting, it’s because they’ll probably be announced for “subsequent” seasons.”

“If you haven’t seen a particular god or demigod announced, that’s because they don’t appear in the season and won’t be cast until we start the subsequent seasons, which means any of those announcements are probably at least a year away,” Rick revealed on his blog. “More later, demigods, but I am pleased to tell you we are in a very good place as we look ahead to a (not-yet-greenlit-but-fully-anticipated) season two!”

Percy Jackson was originally a five-book series written by Rick, following the adventures of a young Greek demi-god as he attempts to thwart major Olympian wars, fight off monsters and attend summer camp.

In May 2020, the author of the iconic book series took to Twitter and announced that a new show based on the fantasy novels would be headed to the streaming service. “We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season 1,” his statement read, per Variety.

As the originally written series includes five books, we can hope that five seasons of the show will follow — with each season covering another book.

When Is Season 1 of ‘Percy Jackson’ Being Released?

The official release date of the series has yet to be announced, but Rick said we might not see Camp Half-Blood until 2024. The showrunner predicted that filming eight episodes for season 1 will wrap around January 2023, which will be followed by “months and months” of post-production, involving extensive visual effects.

“I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024,” Rick said. “Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc., etc.”

As for the cast, Walker Scobell is set to star as Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Adam Copeland as Ares, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Jay Duplass as Hades, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Lance Reddick will play Zeus and Toby Stephens will play Percy’s dad Poseidon, the god of the sea.

