Demigods, monsters and gods, oh my! Since author Rick Riordan announced that Disney+ was working on the live-action adaptation of Percy Jackson, fans of the books couldn’t help but be curious on what actors and actresses would be playing what. Seriously, who would be playing these iconic, mythological characters?

From months of auditioning, fan casts and finally, casting announcements — Rick has found his perfect Percy Jackson and then some! Keep reading to uncover the cast of Percy Jackson.

Who Is Playing Percy Jackson?

The first official casting announcement was for who would be playing Percy Jackson, the main character of Rick’s bestselling series. In the first book, Percy is a 12-year-old demigod, meaning he is half human, half god. After discovering his mythical ancestry, he makes the journey to Camp Half-Blood — a home for other demigods like himself, where he finds out he is a son of Poseidon the sea god.

In April 2022, Disney+ announced that they cast Walker Scobell in the titular role. Walker, 13, is known for his role in Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix movie The Adam Project, where the child actor plays a younger version of Ryan.

Following the announcement, the author of the books, who also serves as a producer on the series, explained why Walker was chosen on his website. “It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson,” Rick wrote.

Who Is Playing Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood?

After Walker was cast as Percy in April, fans were dying to know who would be playing Percy’s best friends in the books: Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. They didn’t have to wait long as it was announced that Leah Jeffries, known for her role in Empire, would be Annabeth in May 2022. We also got our Grover at the same time: Cheaper By the Dozen star, Aryan Simhadri.

“Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth’s strength,” Rick wrote of Leah on his website following the casting news. “She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero they want to be.”

Along with the golden trio, so many other actors have already been cast as gods, goddesses and demigods alike! Scroll through our gallery to uncover the entire cast of Percy Jackson Disney+ series.

