Grover Underwood is here! In May 2022, Disney+ announced that they cast Aryan Simhadri as the enchilada-loving, clumsy satyr in the upcoming Percy Jackson series! Aryan is set to star alongside Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) and Leah Sava Jefferies (Annabeth Chase). Keep reading to discover more on Aryan!

Percy Jackson is based on a five-part book series written by author Rick Riordan, who is also set to write and produce the Disney+ series. The story follows Percy, a 12-year-old boy from New York City who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon, which makes him a powerful demi-god. Following a series of monster attacks, he lands in Camp Half-Blood where he meets a whole group of other demi-gods and mythical creatures, including Annabeth, daughter of Athena and his satyr best friend, Grover.

Aryan, who will be playing Grover, has starred in a handful of other acting projects, such as Cheaper by the Dozen, Spin, The Main Event and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. He also has starred on Broadway in Trevor: The Musical, which is now streaming on Disney+.

News of the Percy Jackson series comes 10 years after the first and second books were adapted into films starring Logan Lerman. Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief first hit theaters in 2010, followed the story of a young boy named Percy Jackson and how his life changed after finding out that he’s actually the son of the Greek god, Poseidon. In 2013, the second installment Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters premiered before the film series came to an end.

“I’m really excited,” Logan told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022 of his thoughts on the series. “Curious to see it — everything I’ve seen so far, peripherally, just about casting and how they’re doing it, and that [Percy Jackson author] Rick [Riordan] is running it, just makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans and excited for this new generation to watch it.”

Logan also shared his thoughts on returning to the beloved franchise. “It’s an interesting question because, could you? Sure. But, I’m not. I’m not,” he answered, acknowledging that any possible return would “just depend on certain factors, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role.”

Scroll through our gallery to discover everything we know about Aryan.

