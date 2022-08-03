Since Disney+ announced they were adapting a Percy Jackson series, fans have been dying to hear news of Logan Lerman‘s casting. The actor played Percy Jackson , the son of Poseidon, in the 2013 movie. Now, fans are hoping he’ll play Poseidon himself! Keep reading for everything Logan has said about joining the Disney+ series.

The actor reacted to the reboot news via Twitter in May 2020. “Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve,” he wrote at the time.

“I’m really excited,” Logan told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022 of his thoughts on the series. “Curious to see it — everything I’ve seen so far, peripherally, just about casting and how they’re doing it, and that [Percy Jackson author] Rick [Riordan] is running it, just makes me happy. It makes me happy for the fans and excited for this new generation to watch it.”

Logan also shared his thoughts on returning to the beloved franchise. “It’s an interesting question because, could you? Sure. But, I’m not. I’m not,” he answered, acknowledging that any possible return would “just depend on certain factors, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role.”

“But they haven’t talked to me, they don’t want me in it, I don’t think,” he continued. “I probably would’ve heard something by now. But either way, who cares? It’s awesome that they’re making it, and I’m excited to see them do it.”

The series began filming in summer 2022, and stars Walker Scobell as Percy, Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. The series follows a 12-year-old boy who learns he is a demigod and is just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now, Percy must embark on a quest across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Rick, the author of the five-book series and writer/producer for the Disney+ show, predicted that filming eight episodes for season 1 will wrap around January 2023. This will be followed by “months and months” of post-production, which involves extensive visual effects.

“I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024,” he said. “Again, that’s just me guessing. The actual release dates are determined by the studio and the streaming service, and have to take in hundreds of other factors like the release schedule for all Disney+ shows, timing for publicity, etc., etc.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything Logan Lerman has said on returning to the world of Percy Jackson.

