Do you remember AnnaSophia Robb? The actress used to star in *so* many classic movies as a child, from Bridge to Terabithia to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Because of Winn-Dixie, she was seriously booked and busy! So, what has the actress been up to since? Keep reading for everything we know.

What Did AnnaSophia Robb Star In?

Along with classics Bridge to Terabithia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Because of Winn-Dixie, AnnaSophia went on to star in films such as 2011’s Soul Surfer, Jack of the Red Hearts, The Crash, Freak Show, Down a Dark Halland Words on Bathroom Walls and Lansky.

She also starred in several TV shows, including Robot Chicken, Mercy Street, The Act, Little Fires Everywhere, Emma and Dr. Death.

One of her most notable roles was The Carrie Diaries, which premiered on The CW in January 2013. Based on the book series of the same name by Candice Bushnell, The Carrie Diaries starred AnnaSophia as a young version of the iconic character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. On top of that, Austin Butler played Carrie’s love interest in the show!

Sadly, the second and final season of The Carrie Diaries aired in January 2014, nearly one year after it first premiered.

“Hey #carriers just want to thank you for all your love and support these past two seasons,” AnnaSophia shared via Twitter at the time. “These past two years have been the most joy filled and transformative. It’s been an honor working on the show and with the best cast in the world. #TheCarrieDiaries crew is my family and I’m so grateful for this experience. Keep shining #carriers, dream big and don’t forget to wear fabulous shoes!”

What Is AnnaSophia Robb Up to Now?

From 2014 until 2018, she attended school at New York University. AnnaSophia announced her engagement to Trevor Paul in September 2021. They got married in September 2022.

The actress posted a heartfelt tribute for her husband via Instagram, just one year after tying the knot.

“1 year married to my best friend,” she wrote. “A caption can’t capture the gratitude, peace, joy, and goofiness I feel when I’m with you. And even when I’m not with you, just thinking of ya makes me feel all warm. I love you!”

