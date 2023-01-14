Gone too soon! Fans of CW’s the Carrie Diaries know that it was one of the best shows on television. However, it only lasted two seasons before coming to an end.

Starring AnnaSophia Robb as a young version of the iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, the show was a prequel to the fan-favorite HBO series.

“It feels surreal, and I don’t think I’ve quite processed it yet,” the Bridge to Terabithia actress told ELLE in February 2013. “Carrie lives a dual life in the show, and I definitely felt that way in high school, balancing work and life as a student.”

Just like Sex and the City, the Carrie Diaries was based on a series of books by Candice Bushnell. It premiered in January 2013 and came to an end one year later. That being said, fans of the show are still hoping for a reboot — and some of the show’s stars would be down for it! Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Will There Be a ‘Carrie Diaries’ Reboot?

Nothing has been announced just yet, but fans are so here for it. Following Austin Butler‘s rise to fame, the show started to resurface online with fans wishing that he would reprise his role as Sebastian Kydd.

“Season 3 of The Carrie Diaries with Golden Globe winner Austin Butler when?” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Was today years old when I realized I know Austin Butler’s face from The Carrie Diaries and almost screamed because that series is SO good why was it canceled k bye.”

A third added, “Why isn’t the Carrie Diaries on any streaming platform?? A literal true crime against humanity. Like, that’s where I fell in love with a young Austin Butler.”

What the ‘Carrie Diaries’ Cast Has Said

AnnaSophia is the only star who has spoken about a possible reboot, and shared some major love for her former costars.

“We all knew Austin would be a super star when we worked with him,” the actress told E! News in December 2022, noting that she would love a reunion. “He’s a tremendous persona and a dedicated actor. I’m extremely proud of him and it’s always fun to work with friends.”

The Act star added, “The whole cast and crew of The Carrie Diaries were wonderful people. It was a joy working on that set.”

