The Dune: Part Two press tour has officially begun, and the stacked young Hollywood cast are looking *hot* on the red carpet. From Zendaya‘s nonstop fashion slays to Timothée Chalamet‘s love of sleeveless fits, we broke down our fav looks from the tour below.

Not only are Timothée and Zendaya starring in the sequel to the 2019 sci-film, but so are Florence Pugh and Austin Butler!

Florence will be playing Princess Irulan in the upcoming film alongside Austin, who will star as the Harkonnen heir, Feyd-Rautha. Christopher Walken has also been added to the list of A-list actors. He will be playing Irulan’s father, Emperor Shaddam IV. The sequel is to premiere on March 1, 2024.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024, the four young Hollywood stars discussed their time filming the sequel.

When asked what was it like to work alongside “legends” of the industry, the Call Me By Your Name actor joked, “They were more wild than us, honestly. I feel like we’re the tamest four 20-year-old actors you can find in L.A., really. The most extravagant thing we do is get dinner.”

The Dune franchise is based off the 1965 epic science fiction series written by Frank Herber, and has had one prior adaptation in 1984. It follows the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée), a young heir to a noble family who is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. Zendaya plays Chani in Dune, a Fremen and Paul’s love interest, which premiered in October 2021.

When speaking with Deadline, Timothée talked about the evolution of his character Paul, explaining, “In Part One, he was a student. In Part Two, he’s thrown into the Fremen culture and the terrors of the desert.”

Along with his character arc, Zendaya added that the second film is set to explore the romantic relationship between Paul and her character, Chani.

“It’s a beautiful love story; there’s a war going on while they are just trying to grow up.”

Click through our gallery to uncover the best looks from the Dune: Part Two press tour.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.