Jennifer Lawrence is a married woman! The Hunger Games star’s now-husband popped the question less than one year of dating the Oscar winner! Keep reading for details on her husband, their relationship, who she’s dated in the past and more.

Who Is Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband?

The No Hard Feelings star got engaged to art dealer Cooke Maroney in February 2019 after less than a year of dating. Cooke grew up in Vermont with his parents who operate a bed and breakfast, until he moved to the Big Apple where he attended New York University. In 2022, he became the Director-At-Large of Gladstone Gallery in New York.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,'” Jennifer later explained on the “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast on how she met her future husband. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

They officially tied the knot in October 2019.

“He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she joked. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’ So I wanted to take that offer.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

Who Has Jennifer Lawrence Dated?

Prior to Cookie, Jennifer was in a few public relationships. One of the longest romances she had was with her X-Men costar, Nicholas Hoult, whom she dated for five years in the early 2010s.

“I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years, and we broke up around the same time I wrapped the movies. Being 24 was this whole year of, ‘Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?'” she told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer of the relationship in November 2015.

Later, Jennifer dated Coldplay singer Chris Martin for four months throughout 2014 until they ultimately broke up. A few years later, she began a relationship with director Darren Aronofsky shortly after wrapping 2016’s Mother! — which Darren wrote and directed and Jennifer starred in. They broke up quietly in November 2017 due to unknown reasons.

