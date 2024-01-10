We all remember when Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson starred in the Hunger Games franchise together, making us endlessly jealous of their on (and off)-screen chemistry. Now that its been nearly 10 years since the last movie premiered in theatres, fans are dying to know: are they still friends?

Are Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson Still Friends?

ICYMI, the Hunger Games starred Jennifer as Katniss Everdeen, Josh as Peeta Mellark, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne, Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket and Willow Shields as Primrose Everdeen and more, the film — which spawned three more movies — was based on a book series written by Suzanne Collins.

Even though the movies have since come to an end — the final film premiered in November 2015 — The Hunger Games stars still stay in touch!

Most recently Josh told Variety in January 2024 that Jennifer texted him after the premiere of his 2023 movie, Five Nights at Freddy’s.

“Jen texted me when Freddy’s came out,” Josh told the outlet. “She was like, ‘My movie’s #1 on Netflix, and your’s is #1 at the box office! Let’s go!’ I was like, ‘I love you!’”

The actor previously opened up about his close relationship he had with the Hunger Games cast in a 2020 interview with Us Weekly.

“The cast keeps in contact pretty closely,” he told the outlet.“We always get together and see each other when we’re in the same place,” Josh told Us at the time. “There’s not a Hunger Games group chat. We’ve got a couple email threads that a few of us are on but we don’t have a group chat. I don’t think Woody has a cell phone so that makes it a little hard.”

“The truth is, it was literally what everyone saw in all of our interviews together,” he continued. “It was all of us being ridiculous children together, horsing around. I don’t know how we got any work done ever. I’m surprised the movies are good.”

For her part, Jennifer spoke about Josh and Liam during a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “If we had met each other in any different circumstance, we would still be best friends. And our love is as close to unconditional as it gets because there’s no fear between us because we love each other so much. There’s no fear in our love.” Aww!

