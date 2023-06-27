May the odds be ever in your favor! Is Jennifer Lawrence returning to her role as Katniss Everdeen for the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes? The actress addressed the rumors following ongoing fan speculation.

Keep reading for all the details.

Is Jennifer Lawrence Starring in the ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel?

The actress addressed the ongoing rumors in June 2023, denying her involvement. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jennifer responded to rumors that she would “appear in The Hunger Games prequel as Katniss’ grandmother.”

Jokingly, she replied, “Oh, ’cause I’m 49 in Hollywood years, huh?” adding, “No, that’s not true.”

What Is ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’?

Based on the book of the same name by Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins, the movie is set to be a prequel to the Hunger Games film franchise following “Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the 10th Hunger Games, only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12,” according to a summary from The Hollywood Reporter in April 2020.

Aside from Tom as Coriolanus Snow, the movie will star Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird.

“I would say read the book. It’s very, very good,” Tom, for his part, told J-14 of the film while attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June 2022. “[Author] Suzanne has done an amazing job at bringing this world to life in a more gritty way than the originals, I think. The book is about Coriolanus growing up and about what makes him who he is. His origin story, for lack of a better word.”

Will Jennifer Lawrence Play Katniss Everdeen Again?

Jennifer has spoken at length about returning to the film franchise.

“Totally,” she told Variety in June 2023 when asked if she would return to the role. “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

Previously she joked about the prequel making her “feel old as mold,” during an interview with The New York Times in November 2022.

“I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!’” she added.

