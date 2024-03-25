Everybody’s talking about Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The documentary was released in March 2024, and breaks down what child stars and staff alike experienced while working for Nickelodeon in the 1990s to early 2000s. Since the release of its fourth episode, internet users seem to think future episodes are in the works. Keep reading for everything we know about episode 5 of Quiet on Set.

Will There Be an Episode 5 of ‘Quiet on Set’?

While the documentary series consists of four episodes, there have been talks of a fifth volume dropping in April. Google is currently listing an episode 5 of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV titled “Breaking the Silence,” alongside a release date of April 7, 2024.

The synopsis reads: “The untold story of the toxic and abusive environment inside 90s kids TV; hearing harrowing accounts from former child stars and crew who probe the balance of power in the industry and reveal an era that inflicted lasting wounds still felt today.”

However, Investigation Discovery has yet to confirm news of a fifth episode, so it’s most likely false information.

ICYMI, Quiet on Set documents the abuse Nickelodeon actors and crew members went through, it specifically focuses on longtime producer Dan Schneider, who created shows and is responsible for launching the careers of major stars like Amanda Bynes and Ariana Grande. The film series details Schneider’s alleged bizarre behavior on set, which included inappropriate jokes, massages and gender disparity.

While Schneider does not appear in the documentary, multiple statements attributed to him responding to the various allegations are shown on screen.

“Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret,” he said in a YouTube video following the release of the documentary. “I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

In response to J-14‘s request for comment, Nickelodeon provided the following statement:

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.