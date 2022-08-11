Dating IRL? After the premiere of 13: The Musical, Eli Golden and Frankie McNellis have stirred up dating rumors after getting cozy on the red carpet! Keep reading to find out if the pair are dating IRL!

Who Do Eli and Frankie Play in 13: The Musical?

13: The Musical follows Evan Goldman (played by Eli), as he moves from NYC to small-town Indiana, while grappling with his parents’ divorce and preparing for his Bar Mitzvah. He attempts to navigate the social circles of his new school, where he meets a popular group that includes football player Brett and two cheerleader best friends named Kendra and Lucy (played by Frankie).

The original Broadway show, which premiered in 2008, starred now-famed celebrities Ariana Grande as Charlotte and Liz Gillies as Lucy. Ariana and Liz both shared their love for the new cast on their Instagram stories on August 10!

Ariana captioned her post, “sending so much love to the incredibly talented cast of ’13’ the movie on @netflix !!! congratulations and we can’t wait to see you all shine.” Liz wrote, “13 the musical is about to drop and i’m sending all my love & congratulations to this talented group! This show means so much to us and I can’t wait to see how they’ve brought it to life. Don’t miss ‘3’ this Friday on Netflix!”

Eli is most well-known for his roles in The Wizard of Lies, Orange Is the New Black, Hide and Seek and Trouble. He’s also been featured in TV series including Sneaky Pete, Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector. Frankie starred in Black-ish and Netflix’s Honey Girls, which starred Ashanti and Tessa Brooks. The young star was a finalist for Arizona’s Got Talent when she was 9 years old, and in 2019, she joined the famed Pentatonix formed kid’s acapella group called AcaPop! KIDS.

Are Frankie McNellis and Eli Golden Dating?

While Eli and Frankie’s characters don’t necessarily like each other in 13: The Musical, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pair looked particularly cozy together at the premiere on Monday, August 8. Frankie and Eli posed together throughout much of the premiere, and in an Instagram posted by Eli shortly after the red carpet, he shared a photo of the two seemingly holding hands.

The Netflix stars have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, but how iconic would this showmance be?!

J-14 has reached out to both of Eli and Frankie’s reps for comment.

